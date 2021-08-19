Top German court rejects appeals in neo-Nazi killings case

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top court has rejected appeals by three defendants over their convictions in one of the country’s most high-profile far-right murder trials. The decision announced Thursday by the Federal Court of Justice confirms the life sentence given three years ago to Beate Zschaepe, the only known survivor of the National Socialist Underground group. A Munich regional court had found her guilty in 2018 of 10 counts of murder for her role in the racist killing of nine men and a woman between 2000 and 2007. Her two accomplices were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011 following a botched robbery. The federal court also confirmed the convictions of two men who had helped the group.