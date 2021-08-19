Winnebago to move corporate HQ to Eden Prairie, manufacturing to remain in Forest City

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Winnebago Industries announced on Wednesday that they will be shifting their corporate headquarters address from Forest City, Iowa to Eden Prairie, Minnesota effective December 1, 2021.

The company stresses that no job losses are planned with this move and that the manufacturing hub for Winnebago will remain in Forest City.

The company also announced that on Wednesday the Company's Board Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on September 29,2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

This dividend declaration represents a 50% or $0.06 per share increase from the previous quarter.

Winnebago Industries are a leading outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles manufacturer with a large and fast growing collection.

The company currently employs around 6,500 employees with approximately 100 employees based out of the Eden Prairie office.