Another Heart of the City project to finish Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The city of Rochester says drivers can begin using First Avenue between Second Street and Center Street on Monday, August 23.

The intersection at Peace Plaza will now have a curbless two-way street, the city says the design is focused on accessibility and safety.

There will be a community viewing event at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Construction for the Heart of the City began March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was originally estimated to be completed early August, but key components are causing it to run behind.