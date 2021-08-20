Biden postpones Friday plan to head to Delaware home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has postponed plans to head to his Delaware home on Friday and instead will spend the night in Washington. The White House announced the schedule change hours before Biden was set to discuss the chaotic evacuation of American citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The U.S.-led evacuation effort has been complicated by a range of obstacles, including armed Taliban militants controlling the checkpoints that anyone seeking to leave the country must clear. Biden is expected to head to Delaware on Saturday and stay through the weekend.