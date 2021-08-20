Blooming Prairie Football Ready to Take the Next Step Into Section 2AA

The work begins in Blooming Prairie. As the Awesome Blossoms get prepped for what hopes to be another successful season.

The pressure is high as BP stands as the 3-time defending section 1A champs and the 2019 Prep Bowl champions. Not to mention the 18-game win streak they're riding.

This year with a returning crew that includes signal caller Drew Kittelson, they'll look to keep that alive at the section two double-A level as the Blossoms were reclassified. Each year Blooming Prairie finds a way to build on itself and Head Coach Greg Gimbel explains that constant growth is at the center of the program.

"At some point, we are going to lose that game. There's things out of our control that we can't overcome, it can be injuries', it could be covid and we're down numbers. All we can truly control is getting better each day and our own effort," Gimbel said.

"I'm extremely excited. I've been waiting since I was at recess in elementary school to be playing with these guys on the varsity level. So its a dream come true to finally be here and I hope its as normal as possible," Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie quarterback said.