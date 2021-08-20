Corbin’s resurgent outing helps Nationals beat Brewers 4-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Corbin broke out of his slump by pitching three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1. Corbin struck out seven, walked nobody and held the Brewers scoreless until allowing a homer to Avisaíl García on his 92nd and final pitch with one out in the seventh. Corbin entered the night with a 6.04 ERA and had allowed at least four earned runs in his last six starts. Lane Thomas went 2 for 4 and hit a two-run triple for the Nationals. Kyle Finnegan worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities.