Embattled Minnesota GOP party leader resigns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The embattled leader of the Minnesota Republican Party has been forced to resign amid allegations of running a “morally bankrupt” operation that was rife with verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment. Jennifer Carnahan had resisted the pressure to resign, saying she had no knowledge of sexual harassment accusations and a “mob mentality came out in this way to defame, tarnish and attempt to ruin my personal and professional reputation.” Late Thursday, the party’s 15-member board voted 8-7 to give Carnahan three months salary, about $38,000, with Carnahan herself casting the deciding vote on the severance. The board also approved investigations into the party’s finances and human resources protocols.