French Riviera wildfire not spreading but still uncontrolled

LE LUC, France (AP) — Firefighters have tamed but not fully controlled a huge wildfire blazing through the backcountry of the French Riviera. The prefect of the Var region told reporters Friday that the fire was considered stabilized, meaning not spreading. But he warned that rising temperatures and a changing wind forecast for the weekend could cause the blaze to flare up again. The fire has killed two people since it started Monday, a man in his 50s who died at his home a 32-year-old woman on vacation in the same village. It also has forced the evacuation of of some 10,000 people, from summer campers to residents.