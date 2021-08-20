Man sentenced to life in prison in Fort Dodge pastor’s death

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A man who killed a Fort Dodge pastor outside a church has been sentenced to life in prison. Joshua Pendleton was sentenced Friday after being convicted in April of first-degree murder in the death of Rev. Al Henderson. The pastor was found unresponsive outside St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge in October 2019. Police said Pendleton attacked Henderson after the 64-year-old pastor tried to stop him from entering the building. Court proceedings in the case were delayed several times to address Pendleton’s mental health issues. Authorities and Pendleton’s family have said he is schizophrenic.