Man who claimed to have bomb near US Capitol held in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has told a federal judge he has not taken his “mind medication” and was ordered to undergo a mental competency hearing. Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared Friday before a judge in Washington and was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device. The 49-year-old drove a pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress Thursday morning and began shouting that he had a bomb. Police later searched the vehicle and said they did not find a bomb but did collect possible bomb-making materials.