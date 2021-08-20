Minnesota GOP is moving forward after former chair resigns

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Numerous Minnesota legislators and Republican party leaders spent the past week calling for Jennifer Carnahan's resignation from party chair after several allegations came out against her ignoring sexual harassment claims by staff. There may also be reason to believe she knew about close friend, Anton Lazzaro's, alleged sex-trafficking ring.

Thursday night, Carnahan resigned, with a three month severance pay, equaling more than $35,000. Now the leaders of the Minnesota GOP want to move forward, starting with finding a new chair.

"In our constitution by-law if the office of the chair is vacant we have to call a meeting. The State Central Committee is about 350 people and it will be, generally speaking, a one to two hour long process," stated Republican Party Secretary David Pascoe.

The meeting will be scheduled sometime after Labor Day so those who want to run have time to put together a campaign and contact delegates.

"This needs to be someone that we can all have faith in, someone who is respectable and credible you know. The public trusts and believes in and the party trusts and believes in because that's what we need to do right now. I don't know who that person is. I haven't heard any names thrown about," said Sixth Congressional District Republican Party of Minnesota Chair Bobby Benson.

GOP board members say the bar of qualifications when it comes to party credentials is quite low.

"We have had random party activists run for party chair in the past and you know I think Jennifer Carnahan is a great qualification because she was in the party for about you know six months. She ran for State Senate in an extremely liberal district in Minneapolis and lost of course and then you know she's running for party chair a year after getting involved in politics for the first time," said Pascoe.

After Carnahan broke the tie vote at Thursday's meeting, questions started to circulate regarding state employment law for nonprofits.

"An attorney contacted us and said you might want to look into this. It's rather unusual for the tiebreaker to be the person who benefits from the severance," stated Minnesota Republican National Committeewoman Barb Sutter.

While that specific investigation into last night's voting may or may not go anywhere, there was a motion passed for an outside group to investigate allegations against Carnahan and the GOP. It was also reiterated that an audit will be conducted.