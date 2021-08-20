Mother uses baby’s COVID scare to encourage others to get vaccinated

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- 18 month old Louisiane, or Louie, is a happy and healthy baby girl. But just days after she was born in February of 2020, the picture of a healthy new born took a turn.

"I noticed something was wrong," Mom, Anna Richey, said.

Richey took Louie to the emergency room, where she was then diagnosed with RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

"We arrived with the expectation that in a couple of days we were going home," she said. "And then after a couple of days, it started getting worse."

That's when Louie was transferred to Mayo Clinic's pediatric ICU. She'd spend the next nine days there; dealing with heart arrhythmia, a high fever, struggling to breathe, an IV in her skull, a feeding tube and pneumonia.

"She was clearly in a lot a of pain. She didn't want to be touched," Richey said. "It was a really terrifying time."

Doctors were unsure why typical RSV treatments weren't working like they should. It wouldn't be until months later, after a family member tested positive for COVID antibodies before an elective surgery, that Richey would come to find Louie had been battling something much bigger.

"When I had her next check up, I had her tested as well. And she was positive," Richey said. "This big mystery that we thought had been one scary virus, had actually been two that she battled at the same time."

Richey now uses that painful period in her life for a purpose.

"Don't live with the guilt. Just get the shot. Wear the mask," she said. "...Now that we know, let's do things better. There is just not an excuse for pretending we don't know how scary this virus can be."

This week Richey shared her experience on a Facebook post. She urges everyone who can, to get vaccinated -- for those who can't, like Louie.

"The misinformation out there about how it's not that hard or that bad, kids get over it. It seems like this Delta variant is more serious to begin with," Richey said. "And that's also not true. We don't know enough about it to be able to say those things confidently."

While Louie is currently healthy, Richey does worry about what long term side effects of COVID could pop up as she gets older. It's some of the unknown that gives her anxiety, and also part of the reason she encourages others to get vaccinated.