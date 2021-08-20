Nursing homes and residents respond to federal vaccine mandate for staff

(KTTC) -- Marc Halpert, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Healthcare Management, owns dozens of nursing homes across Minnesota. Currently, he is worried about a potential staffing shortage.

"I'm told that 30 percent of my staff aren't going to be able to work at my nursing homes anymore. How am I going to be taking care of the loved ones?" said Halpert.

Halpert supports the federal government's vaccination mandate for nursing home employees, but is concerned that a large number will quit if the shot becomes a condition of their employment. He puts that number at around 20 percent of employees.

"But we still have 15-20 [percent] that are really not interested and going to quit and go somewhere else, so how do we fill that gap?" said Halpert.

An Austin resident has a mother at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester and supports these mandates. She believes they protect her loved ones.

"I worked in Healthcare for 40+ years. [My employer] required us to have flu shots or we could not work. I just don't understand why you wouldn't want to do this to get rid of this pandemic," she said.

When asked about the staffing shortage, she responded:

"I wish people would realize that they are trying to protect us all. In the end I hope they see that way too."

Halpert suggests this is indicative of a larger problem beyond just nursing home facilities.

"If I have no staff, what do we do? The agencies have no staff. It's not my problem, no nursing homes have staff. No assisted livings have staff. The hospitals don't have staff, the doctors offices don't have staff. I took my kids to the waterpark this week, they closed half the rides because of staff," said Halpert.