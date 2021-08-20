Oronoco’s Gold Rush Days returns, sees strong turnout

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hundreds of vendors and shoppers filled the streets of Oronoco Friday to kick off the return of Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days.

It's the 48th year for the three-day event that features items like antiques, crafts, food and drink. The history of the event is rooted in the short-lived "Gold Rush" from from 1857-1859 when gold was discovered along the Zumbro River.

The Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Committee donates all after-expense proceeds from the event to local non-profit groups including the Oronoco Fire Department, first responders, the Oronoco Community Center, school groups and churches.

This year, there are about 250 vendors. Many of the parking lots were already full before noon Friday as shoppers seemed eager to find new treasures.

Dan Wurst from Frontenac said he has been coming for the last seven years.

"I am looking for antique farm signs," he said. "There is no way you can look at everything in one day. This is great, I will be back tomorrow too."

Oronoco Mayor Ryland Eichhorst said having to cancel Gold Rush Days last year made things a little difficult when it came down to managing costs for it, but the committee made it work.

"This is a great outreach for our nonprofit, we get to help a lot of our community organizations," he said. "We have people come from all over the Midwest, it's great to be back." "

Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days is Aug. 20 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Aug. 21, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Aug. 22, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.