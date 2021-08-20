Owatonna Football Excited to Find Identity This Season

Seemingly every year you can find Owatonna in the mix for some hardware. The Huskies have won five straight section titles including last years over rival Mayo and back in 2018 they lifted their third state title.

This season though will look a bit different. The Huskies don't have many returning outside of Nick Williams and Grant Achterkirch to name a couple, but for Head Coach Jeff Williams that just means they can be anything.

"I like our running back core, Conner Grems and Dylan Maas looked good. We don't have a lot of experience at quarterback. So might we run the ball a little bit we might, but we've got a kid in Taylor Bogen right now who's been throwing absolute rockets down the field and has looked great so far," Williams said.

"Can we stretch the field vertically on people and make them defend all 100 yards, 53 and a third wide we might be able to do that too."

"We've always been really successful coming up. We didn't lose much I think we might have lost one game coming through besides last year up through tenth grade. We got a lot of guys who really want to win and who always compete. So its a brotherhood," Nick Williams said.