Quake zone Haitians crowd relief shipments, some steal goods

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians who have endured hunger and no roof over their heads since a devastating earthquake left them homeless are rushing relief shipment trucks and in some cases looting desperately needed supplies. An Associated Press journalist on Friday saw people in the small, hard-hit port city of Les Cayes stealing food and mattresses. In the town of Vye Yerre, men climbed onto the back of a half-open container truck and pulled sacks of food that others then carried away. The attacks on relief shipments illustrated the rising frustration of those left homeless after the Aug. 14 magnitude 7.2 earthquake. The quake killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes.