Reds, Cubs to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022

5:14 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

Major League Baseball returns to the Field of Dreams site next season. The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play a regular-season game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 movie was filmed. That follows the inaugural game at the site last week. The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans  in the first major league game ever played in the state.

Associated Press

