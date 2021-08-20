Requests for Proposals Open for Historic Chateau Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Rochester announced the opening of the request for proposal (RFP) process for the operation and management of the historic Chateau Theatre.

The RFP is open to all interested parties and has a submission deadline of September 20, 2021 at 12 p.m.

The City of Rochester will retain ownership of the Chateau Theatre.

The Chateau Theatre was built in 1927 and is located in Downtown Rochester.

Questions about the RFP process can be directed to Jaymi Wilson, Project Manager with the City of Rochester at jwilson@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2023.