Rochester residents push back against plans to convert Silver Lake pool into splash pad

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The fight continues to keep the Silver Lake pool open after Rochester Parks and Recreation's drafted plans to call for converting the pool into a splash pad.

Upon this announcement, several swimming clubs have pushed for local council representatives to change their minds about the use of the space.

Autumn Kappers of Rochester Swimming, Inc. says a major piece of the pushback comes with the thought that swimming can only be learned in a full pool, and the change to a splash pad wouldn't allow enough space for lessons in the city.

"We ran free swimming lessons with community groups. We had over 400 swim lessons this summer that were free to the kids, and they can't learn how to swim in a splash pad," Kappers said.

Many of the suggestions are done through the parks and rec annual planning survey where question #13 asks for suggestions from the public about improvements or how funding should be spent.

Kappes is encouraging anyone wanting to keep the pool open to complete the survey with their comments before it closes Saturday.