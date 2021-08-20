Showers and storms late Friday; Cooler temperatures this weekend

Showers and storms are likely late Friday into early Saturday morning. The main threat of severe storms will be to the west of I-35 through the early evening. A long line of thunderstorms is expected to move east of I-35 after 9 p.m Friday evening. Storms should begin to weaken as they reach highway-52 and the Mississippi River Valley. Strong winds and heavy rain will still be possible as the storms race east overnight.

Once the cold front sweeps across the area, humidity levels and temperatures will drop on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s with partly sunny skies this weekend. We'll see another round of isolated showers and storms late Sunday into Monday, but these storms shouldn't impact the daytime hours on Sunday.

Muggy weather returns early next week with high temperatures returning to the middle 80s Monday and Tuesday. Another front will move through Tuesday sparking thunderstorm development Tuesday afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will settle in the rest of next week.

Nick