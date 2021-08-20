Spring Valley Garden Club hosts annual flower show honoring 60th anniversary

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Spring Valley Garden Club is celebrating a big milestone this year, their 60th anniversary. They commemorated the day with their annual flower show.

Flower and garden enthusiasts in Spring Valley had a lot to celebrate this year after COVID-19 postponed their 60th anniversary celebration, which was suppose to be last year.

The Spring Valley Garden Club started back in 1960 and nearly every year since, has put on a flower show to display various flower arrangements put together by members.

There is also a theme that will help guide how the arrangements look each year.

To commemorate the club's milestone, they brought back a variety of arrangements from throughout the years.

"I think our earliest one was from 1962," Spring Valley Garden Club Secretary and Historian Ann Ihirke. "In the 1960s people were coming up with different ways to decorate in their homes. So we kind of went with something you might put on a centerpiece of a table for a holiday or something like that. Our most recent show that we honored was from 2016 and that we kind of did a tribute to Bluff Country."

Ihirke says the club is in charge of maintaining a few flower beds and potted plants around town, along with the town's community garden. And because of the dry weather this year, the club has needed to do some extra watering.

The Spring Valley Garden Club currently has 14 members.

Ihirke says whether you enjoy house plants, gardening outdoors, or just the idea, they are always looking for new members.