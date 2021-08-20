Uganda suspends over 50 civic groups charging non-compliance

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have suspended more than 50 civic groups for allegedly not complying with regulations, dealing a blow to hundreds of thousands of people who benefit from the organizations’ activities. The suspensions, targeting agencies ranging from rights watchdogs to women’s groups, were announced Friday by the government’s Non-Governmental Organization Bureau. Prominent rights group Chapter Four Uganda and election observer group CCEDU are among 15 facing indefinite suspensions for allegedly failing to file annual returns and audited accounts. The NGO Bureau said that the suspensions take immediate effect and will be enforced. The government’s action will renew fears of an assault on civil society that grew before a charged presidential election earlier this year.