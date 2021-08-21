Skip to Content

Austin Police searching for hit and run suspect after cyclist struck

New
2:46 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories
Austin PD Hit and Run
Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Austin Police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver who fled after striking a cyclist.

A photo shared on the Austin Police Department's Facebook page shows a silver Toyota sedan with tinted windows hitting the victim at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 4th Street Southwest.

This happened just before 11:30 Friday morning.

The car then fled eastbound on 1st Avenue.

Police believe the car could have front end damage and a cracked windshield.

Kilat Fitzgerald

More Stories

Skip to content