Austin Police searching for hit and run suspect after cyclist struck
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Austin Police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver who fled after striking a cyclist.
A photo shared on the Austin Police Department's Facebook page shows a silver Toyota sedan with tinted windows hitting the victim at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 4th Street Southwest.
This happened just before 11:30 Friday morning.
The car then fled eastbound on 1st Avenue.
Police believe the car could have front end damage and a cracked windshield.