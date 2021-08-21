“F U Cancer Memorial/Benefit Ride” raises help for three-year-old girl battling cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- About 100 bikers hit the road Saturday morning to help a young girl battling cancer.

This is the 4th year that the F-U Cancer benefit ride has taken place.

The bikers took off from Carr's Bar N' Grill in Racine around 11 a.m.

Mary Wangen has organized the ride to happen on the third Saturday of August to help raise money for people in their fight against cancer.

Each rider's registration fees goes to help young three-year-old Bailee of Spring Valley, who has been fighting stage four cancer since the beginning of the year.