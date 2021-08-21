Happy World Senior Day! Man celebrates 80th birthyear, leads outdoor workout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- Music, movement and a little bit of sweat was all that was needed for a fun workout to celebrate World Senior Day at Rochester's Graham Park Saturday.

Fred Woolman turns 80 on Wednesday, and says movement is key to staying healthy with age. Even just little bit can go a long way.

"You gotta keep moving," Wollman said. "And you gotta find your niche, because what I do is not for everybody."

Under a sunny sky in front of the Rochester Farmer's market, the laughs and lyrics were a welcome sight for participants and passersby alike.

Woolman lead workouts to a 50', 60's and 70's rock ' roll soundtrack, including songs from The Beatles and Carly Simon.