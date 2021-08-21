Kenyon Police Department raises money for cancer through “pink patch project”

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- During the community's Rose Fest celebration, the Kenyon Police Department is selling pink police patches to raise money for cancer.

It's an effort they're calling the "pink patch project." All money raised from selling the $10 patches will go toward the American Cancer Society.

To buy a pink patch, you can simply approach a Kenyon Police Department member and ask to buy one. Or, you can purchase one online here, for $11.

The Kenyon Police Department shared a post on it's Facebook page describing the fundraiser.