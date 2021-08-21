Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The famed civil rights leader is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January. as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible. According to a statement released Saturday evening, the Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Jesse Jackson is 79 years old. Jacqueline Jackson is 77.