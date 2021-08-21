Rochester block party aims to meet community needs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fun, food and free school supplies brought the people of Rochester together at Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Park Saturday afternoon.

A joint-community effort brought together an array of fun activities while giving families what they need for the upcoming return to school.

Hundreds of backpacks were handed out, along with other school supplies and a variety of hygiene products.

Organizers hope to expand the event beyond this year's success.

"So our hope here was to bring the community out before school started, give them a fun environment that they can come to and grab some free school supplies, get some free haircuts," said Manal Whitfield, a community organizer involved in planning the block party "We want to continue to serve the community's needs, so we're gonna continue to find what that need is and we're gonna continue to meet it."

The NAACP, Rochester Police Department and Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) all took part in the day's festivities.