Short-handed Sporting KC holds on for 0-0 tie with Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on for a 0-0 tie with Minnesota United on Saturday. Rémi Walter was shown a straight red card in the 21st for a dangerous studs-up foul and Kansas City played a man down down the rest of the way. The 35-year-old Melia has three shutouts in the last four games. Tyler Miller had five saves for Minnesota (7-6-7). He has seven shutouts this season.