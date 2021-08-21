Up and down temperatures, Unsettled weather pattern next week

After a seasonal and pleasant Saturday, cool conditions are on tap for tonight with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Sky conditions will be clear and quiet with light winds out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Sunday with high pressure in control. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine. The evening could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms that look to linger into part of the overnight

The new workweek will bring up and down temperatures along with off-and-on precipitation chances. Monday and Tuesday will see another dose of summer heat and humidity with highs in the mid-80s. Monday looks to stay dry with partly sunny skies and Tuesday afternoon could see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler, more seasonal weather settles in for the mid and late week with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Thursday afternoon could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s. Additional shower and thunderstorm chances are possible Friday and Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.