Vatican punishes Polish archbishop for sex abuse negligence

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Catholic Church authorities in Poland say the Vatican is punishing a retired Polish archbishop for his alleged negligent response to cases of sexual abuse of minors by clergymen under his authority. The Archdiocese of Wroclaw said Saturday that the Vatican had reviewed reports of alleged negligence by the diocese former head, the retired archbishop Marian Golebiewski. It said Golebiewski has been banned from public ceremonies and ordered to pay a foundation helping sex abuse victims. The Holy See has punished around ten Polish bishops and archbishops for reported cover-ups of sexual abuse of minors by priests under their authority.