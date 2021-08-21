Vesterheim museum in Decorah embraces Norwegian history with new upgrades

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Vesterheim museum spent Saturday afternoon celebrating its renovation project to make its historic exhibits more viewer-friendly.

The largest Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School in the country brings Norwegian history into Decorah, a city many Norwegian-Americans went through when entering the U.S.

Vesterheim director of marketing communications Paul Gilbert said Decorah serves as a central region of the U.S. for Norwegians.

"This was kind of a stopping off point, so my ancestors came through Decorah, and what a lot of people did was they made their way West into the United States from Chicago and from other points East. This was one of those central places," Gilbert said.

The president and CEO of Vesterheim, Chris Johnson, said the latest Vesterheim installment makes the museum even more accessible to the public.

"We had created handicap accessible pathways, new outdoor signage that talks about the buildings, we incorporated some of our folk artists in developing entry portals that are carved, wooden entry portals," he said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony even drew in Mr. Torleiv Opland from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Washington D.C.

"I want to congratulate the museum's founders for preserving this type of monument to the human spirit," he said. "But I also want to thank the new generation and the current generation that are maintaining these stories and bringing them all to new generations… really important to us as well."

But the establishment of Heritage Park didn't come without lots of planning and community contributions.

"It's been a labor of love. We've had a lot of local contractors, designers, volunteers, different folks who have had a hand in the creation of this," Johnson said. "It wasn't just one person. It was many people. And so, this is a day to really celebrate the work that everyone did in the creation of this project."

Museum guests were also treated to performances from the Decorah nordic dancers and traditional fiddle players.