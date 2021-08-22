A Rochester man plans 300 mile portage for suicide prevention

Evan Hansen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Evan Hansen, 26, is planning a unique hike.

"I'm setting out to be the first person to portage a canoe along the Superior Hiking Trail," he said.

The trail is in Northern Minnesota. Hansen will begin at the Canadian Border, walk through Duluth, and end at the Minnesota- Wisconsin border.

However, his trek is for a bigger cause, that brings awareness to mental illness.

On Sunday, Hansen stood outside the old Chuck E Cheese building with his 10-foot yellow canoe. He's asked the community to write a name of a loved one who died by suicide.

"My uncle who lives up in the cities has a really good friend who lost his brother to suicide and so he asked me to come and sign his name here on the canoe," said Lucas Schad, Rochester resident.

And Hansen will carry the canoe with the beloved names as a part of his Portage for a Purpose initiative.

"What I am trying to do is go beyond words and express my love and sympathy and empathy for those who suffer from mental illness, who have contemplated suicide and for those who are grieving someone they've lost to suicide," Hansen said.

The hike could take around 30 days. He has a friend walking with him for the first 55 miles.

"This canoe represents that burden. The burden of those who have attempted or completed suicide have had to carry. And then the weight of grief that their loved ones continue to bear to this day. Because grief never goes away. It just gets smaller." he said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) says one in five people battle with a mental illness.

"One of the biggest things that we tell everybody is to create a routine. routines really help people manage their mental illness and get out and get moving," said Sean Kinsella, Minnesota National Alliance of Mental Illness of Southeast Minnesota.

Kinsella also has advice for people who are concerned about others.

"Just ask. Are you struggling with depression? Have you thought of hurting yourself or killing yourself? You're not going to cause anyone to actually commit suicide. Most likely they will be relieved and tell you the truth about what's going on. And then encourage them to seek help. If they have health insurance almost all health insurance has behavior health now as part of that," he said.

Hansen begins his hike on Sept. 1. He said is taking extra safety precautions.

"I am hanging my bear bag extra high because of the increased bear activity because the berries aren't there because of the drought. And I am carrying a couple of N-95 masks because of the [wildfire] smoke. And I've got a satellite phone just in case," he said.

Hansen said his mother will be staying at an Airbnb in Northern Minnesota for two weeks while helping him with his water and food supply.

Although it's hard work, Hansen said it's worth it to help save lives.

"I know that a walk through the woods isn't enough which is why we are pushing so hard for donations so that we have a tangible difference especially in the community of Rochester and in Minnesota as well," Hansen said.

Hansen is also hoping to raise $100,000 for the Southeast Minnesota NAMI

