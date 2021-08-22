Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after 6-year overhaul

BERLIN (AP) — An iconic modern art museum in Berlin designed by Bauhaus pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe has reopened to the public after a six-year refurbishment. Mies van der Rohe was the last director of the Bauhaus school of art and design, which was forced to shut down soon after the Nazis came to power in 1933. The Neue Nationalgalerie was his only post-World War II building in Germany. The museum first opened in 1968. British architect David Chipperfield oversaw the refurbishment of the glass-fronted building, a project that cost 140 million euros, or $164 million. Germany’s culture minister says Sunday’s reopening marks the museum’s “brilliant comeback as a pilgrimage site for lovers of modern art.”