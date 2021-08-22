Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Singapore’s president and prime minister as she kicks off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region. The task is complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The trip brings Harris to Singapore and then to Vietnam later this week. It’s aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region. Harris is expected to address economic and security issues as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during her meetings Monday with Singapore’s prime minister.