Henri cuts short Manilow set at NYC virus recovery concert

NEW YORK (AP) — This time, Barry Manilow didn’t make it through the rain. Unlike the Grammy-winning recording artist’s 1980 hit, a superstar-laden concert in New York City’s in Central Park was canceled because of dangerous weather as Hurricane Henri approached the Northeast on Saturday. Manilow began performing “Can’t Smile Without You” when announcement interrupted his performance, ordering concertgoers to immediately leave the park and seek shelter. Organizers repeated over public address for concertgoers to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park.” The “Homecoming Concert” had been organized to celebrate the city’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.