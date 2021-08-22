Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus

NEW YORK (AP) — The fall book season will be packed with new works by such high-profile authors as Jonathan Franzen, Sally Rooney and Colson Whitehead. It will also include novels and stories that refer to or center on the coronavirus. The pandemic has now lasted into a second fall season for book publishing. And a growing number of authors including Jodi Picoult, Louise Erdrich, Gary Shteyngart and Hilma Wolitzer have worked it into their latest fiction. Other notable books include Bob Woodward’s latest investigation into the Trump administration, for which he collaborated with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa.