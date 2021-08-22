Rays place slugger Nelson Cruz on COVID-19 injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed slugger Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. The move was announced about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. The 41-year-old Cruz was acquired from Minnesota last month. He is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. He has a .270 batting average, with 26 homers and 68 RBIs this season. The Rays recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.