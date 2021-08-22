Scattered storms possible overnight; Storm chances continue this week

We're wrapping up a beautiful weekend with pleasant conditions throughout the evening. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the late evening as our next chance for showers and thunderstorms moves closer to our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across parts of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, mainly after midnight. Severe weather is not expected but some gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible at times. Rain chances will continue into Monday morning, wrapping up before 8 am. Overnight temperatures will be mild in the low 60s with light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The heat and humidity return for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Monday looks to be mainly sunny while Tuesday morning will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with a mix of sun & clouds in the afternoon. While the risk for severe weather looks low at this time, will need to monitor the possibility of strong to severe storms on Tuesday.

Partly sunny skies remain for Wednesday with a brief break in the humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s. Our unsettled weather pattern continues into the late week with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on both days.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances linger into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.