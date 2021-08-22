Tallest man in U.S., Rochester legend dies

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Local Rochester legend, gentle giant and the tallest man in the United States, Igor Vovkovinskiy has died.

The 38-year-old passed at Mayo Clinic St Marys Friday.

A young Igor Vovkovinskiy with his mother, Svetlana.

A Ukraine native, Vovkovinskiy moved to Rochester more than 30 years ago. He moved to the Med City for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic when he was seven years old.

Vovkovinskiy's height was caused by a tumor pressing against his pituitary gland, which continually released growth hormones. As the tallest man in America, he stood at nearly 8 feet; 7 feet and 8 inches to be exact.

A memorial service for Vovkovinskiy will be held at the Ranfanz and Vine Funeral home in Rochester Saturday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.

