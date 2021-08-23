Austin Packers Excited for New Season and New Culture

In Austin, the Packers are ready for a full season. Its been an eventful first two years at the helm for head coach Ed Schmidt and this year he's ready to just focus on football as the Packers try to bounce back from a 1-6 season.

Schmidt believes their strength this year is the offensive and defensive lines, he also brings back a key contributor in running back Joseph Walker.

Along with the players, its a fresh culture that Schmidt hopes can help them find success.

"We've set one word for each of us and then as a team. This year's the teams word is relentless. So be relentless on the practice field, in the classroom, the community. Just being relentless and not giving in and working as hard as we can," Schmitt said.

"If we were to jump out there right now, I don't know if we'd be completely ready, but I'd go to war with these guys like right now. I'm excited for the following weeks we got a scrimmage coming up so I think we'll be ready for week one," Walker said.