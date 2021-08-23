Skip to Content

Authorities find body in missing fire chief’s truck

4:51 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in a missing fire chief’s truck. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen and his vehicle were reported missing on Friday. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office found the truck on Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward. The sheriff’s office said a body was inside the truck. Investigators are trying to determine who it is but authorities say no foul play is suspected. 

