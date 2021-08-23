Cedar Point coaster dropped metal plate, injuring woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Investigators in Ohio say a piece of metal that flew off the world’s second-tallest roller coaster and hit a woman in line came from the back of the coaster’s train. The head of the state’s amusement safety office said Monday that the metal piece hit the woman from Michigan in the back of the head and was about the size of a fist. Authorities haven’t released any information about her condition or what caused the accident a week ago at Cedar Point amusement park. Officials from Cedar Point announced last Friday that the coaster will remain closed this year.