Deaths of newlywed women found shot at campsite investigated

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A newly married couple found dead at a Utah campsite were remembered Sunday with a candlelight vigil as police investigate the slayings. Crystal Turner and Kylen Shulte were discovered shot to death near the tourist town of Moab. KUTV reports police believe someone killed the women and fled the area, but they say there’s no remaining danger to the public. That’s left many unanswered questions for residents of the desert town that draws tourists from around the world to its red-rock vistas. Schulte’s aunt previously said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” was making them uncomfortable before their deaths. Shulte was from Billings, Montana, while Turner was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas.