Expert tries to dispel vaccine myths for Vikings players

2:16 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm is trying to dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine for the Minnesota Vikings. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the University of Minnesota  researcher spoke to the team on Monday. Coach Mike Zimmer has been trying to push players to get vaccinated. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was forced to quarantine earlier this month because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who was unvaccinated when he contracted the disease. Receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson have said they’re unvaccinated. 

Associated Press

