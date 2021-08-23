First Avenue reopens in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After more than a year, First Avenue between Second Street and Center Street reopened Monday in downtown Rochester.

The reopening was marked with a ceremonial "sweep" from city leaders. The street construction is one part of the "Heart of the City" project. The new street is heated and is doesn't have curbs, to make walking easier. It also has pavers with poetry written on them.

"We don't build our streets for cars," Destination Medical Center Executive Dir. Patrick Seeb said. "We build our city and our streets for people. That's what we are doing with Heart of the City, and that's what we are doing with all of the projects that make up the city of Rochester."

The closure hit some businesses hard and the pandemic just made things worse.

The owner of Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar, Natalie Victoria said she's happy to have the construction behind them. She said project manager Troy Dale with construction company Kraus-Anderson helped them out during their most difficult times.

"We were in the middle of a national shut down, and we had no access to get to our restaurant," Victoria said. "It was not our finest moment. Troy Dale his team came in everyday. They followed up with us everyday. He would go through each project phase with us. He made things happen for us. He made access ramps to get people over to our place easier. He made ramps out our doors to service the take out orders easier. They went above and beyond, and we formed a friendship. And they were the silver lining in this entire phase."

With road construction complete and the fence down, Victoria's has an expanded patio. Victoria said they plan to celebrate.

"My heart skipped a beat when I came down here today," she said.

Construction is continuing on Peace Plaza, it's unclear when the next phases will be completed.

Other "Heart of the City" projects include The Chateau Theater and Kahler Hotel Renovations.

To learn more about the "Heart of the City" project visit its website.