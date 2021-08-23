Good samaritans end up being doctors, save a biker’s life

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Having a heart attack is often a terrifying experience, but if you are going to have one, being near the home of Mayo Clinic is not a bad place to be.

That was the case for Bert Robb. Over the weekend he and his girlfriend, Dawn Alger, were biking the Douglas Trail. They started their trek in Douglas, made it to Rochester, and on their way Robb began to experience chest pain.

Alger says they were about a mile from finishing for the day.

“He mentioned he had chest pain,” she said. Then Robb fell face-first into the ground.

Alger says she is the one who mentioned she was tired, so she thought he was joking at first. He wasn’t. She called 911, and as she did, three bikers came up and started administering CPR.

Turns out, they were all doctors.

“The 911 operator goes ‘make sure they are doing, one, two three, the counts…’ and the one gentleman goes, ‘we are all physicians,’” Alger said.

Eventually, they felt a pulse, and Robb was taken to Mayo St. Mary’s.

“I call them my angels, without them he would not have survived,” Alger said.

She posted on social media in hopes of finding the three who saved her boyfriend’s life. She still does not know their names.

One did stop by Robb’s room at St. Mary’s to see how he was doing. Alger says he didn’t get her name though.