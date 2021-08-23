Grand Meadow Ready For Another Shot at Section Title and Lanesboro

Last season didn't end like Grand Meadow wanted as the program that once won four straight prep bowl titles fell to Lanesboro in the section 1 championship game. Contact tracing had key players sit including a senior this year, running back Dustin Copley.

Now in head coach Gary Sloan's 29th season, the Superlarks are back for more. Sloan's excited to get a look at what he has, both returning and new and the team is just as excited because they get a rematch with Lanesboro week one.

"We've been talking about it all the time That's just our most exciting game even though its our first one. We'll all be very nervous, but we'll all be ready and be ready to go," Copley said.

"A very strong team that can come out. We'll be ready for anything I just know that cause I know we'll go down with a fight."

"I think we got a chance to be a good football team. Coming into camp I knew where about half of our starters would probably be. We don't have the depth that I would like us to have, but we're hoping that as the season goes on we can develop that and some guys can step up. We got a lot of good returning players and we've got holes to fill too," Sloan said.