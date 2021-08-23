Haiti police commit more units to protecting earthquake aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police force says it has deployed additional units south of the capital to protect aid shipments being taken to the country’s earthquake-damaged southwestern peninsula. Monday’s announcement came one day after a powerful gang leader in that area said in a social media video that his allied gangs would assist in the aid effort. It remains to be seen whether anything will come of the offer since crime boss Jimmy Cherizier does not control all of the area’s gangs. Gang activity, including the hijacking of aid trucks, has forced most of the early aid to be ferried via planes and helicopters, slowing relief efforts.