Henri hurls rain as storm settles atop swamped Northeast

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The tropical depression Henri appears to be lingering in the Northeast, raising the prospect it will bring sustained rains and cause major flooding inland. The National Weather Service says the system is expected to stall Monday near the Connecticut-New York state line before moving east across New England. The agency warned Henri could produce 3 to 6 inches of total rainfall over much of the Northeast, leading to flash flooding. Henri was a hurricane at one point before it made landfall in Rhode Island. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and is now a depression.